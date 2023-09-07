The Rock Island Fire Department and EveryChild are partnering to make sure Quad-City kids are riding safely in their car seats.

A car seat safety-check and fit station will be available on Saturday, September 9. Especially as the new school year has begun, technicians will be on-hand to help ensure that car seats fit the child and the vehicle. Technicians can also provide information on how a child should face, when a child should change seats and assist caregivers in installing a car seat.

The Child Safety Seat Check is Saturday, September 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Fire Department‘s Central House, located at 1313 5th Ave., Rock Island. For more information, call (309) 732-2800 or click here.