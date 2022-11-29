The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium will present its annual Christmas Star program beginning Dec. 12 at Bettendorf High School.

The show will run every night through Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The Christmas Star is a tradition at BHS dating back to 1974. The show is free but seating is very limited this year, a news release says. Call the BHS Activities Office at 563-332-4516 to reserve your seats.

The script was derived from scientific and theological research and adapted to fit the audience. The program was narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium. The presentation uses Mannheim Steamroller’s “Christmas in the Aire” and “Fresh Aire Christmas” for background music.

The planetarium has undergone some major upgrades in recent years. In 2017, the original starball was removed and replaced with two fish-eye projectors. These, coupled with an advanced computer software package and 5.1 surround sound, allow for a unique 360-degree experience found nowhere else in the area, a news release says.

The show was programmed to highlight the capabilities of the new immersive system. Included are the use of 3D videos and images produced and developed by the planetarium staff.

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium serves upwards of 7,000 visitors a year. Much of its use has been for high school students through science, social studies, and English classes, the release says. Every elementary student in the Bettendorf Community School District visits the planetarium once a year for a show that extends what they are learning in their science lessons.