The Music at Butterworth Center series will present Alla Boara at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.

Alla Boara, a six-person ensemble, will perform their Italian folk repertoire in the spacious library of Butterworth Center.

Complimentary refreshments will be served in the historic dining room after the performance.

The group breathes new life into Italy’s diverse history of regional folk music, a news release says. Their modern arrangements of near-extinct folk songs are playful, haunting, and bewitching, inspiring audiences of all ethnic heritages to treasure their distinct musical roots and to consider the contemporary relevance of historical songs.

The event is funded by the William Butterworth Foundation, manager of both Butterworth

Center and Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Admission is free.

For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit here. The performance is presented in collaboration with Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series, which makes performing arts accessible by bringing top-quality performers directly to schools and the community. For more abut Quad City Arts, visit here.

For more information about the Butterworth performance, call 309-743-2701, email gsmall@butterworthcenter.com or visit here.