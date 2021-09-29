Free concert with internationally known drummer coming to Redstone

On Thursday, Oct., 7 at 7:30 p.m., River Music Experience and Quad City Arts will present a free concert by the internationally-recognized drummer and composer Paa Kow (pronounced “Pah-Ko”) in the Redstone Room at 129 Main Street, Davenport.

The concert represents a continued commitment by both organizations to present a wide variety of performing arts genres and styles, according to a Wednesday release. During Paa Kow’s visit, he will present an educational workshop to students at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.

“Bringing Paa Kow to our community is a rare opportunity,” said Tyson Danner, executive director of River Music Experience. “Our audiences have never seen anything like this, and we’re lucky to have the chance to bring him to the Quad Cities in the midst of his international tours.”

“We are proud to partner with RME to present a prolific and unique artist like Paa Kow,” said Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad City Arts. “Most of all, we are excited to present the educational workshop at the MLK Center, as it furthers both organizations’ goal of providing quality access to the performing arts in all educational environments.”

Having toured internationally, sharing stages with both African and American luminaries including Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede and Victor Wooten, Ghana-born drummer and composer Paa Kow blends rhythm and artistry from his home with jazz and African roots creating his own Afro-Fusion sound, according to his bio.. Dubbed “Ghana’s most artistic drummer” (Modern Ghana), he plays a custom, hand-carved, traditionally inspired Ghanaian drum set that is the only one of its kind in the world, guaranteeing an extraordinary cultural and musical experience.

Growing up in the small village of Enyan Denkyira near Cape Coast in Ghana, West Africa, Paa Kow began to play music and tour with his family’s concert band at a very early age. He has since grown to be widely recognized as one of the most remarkable drum set players to tour in Africa, Europe, and America, his bio says. Paa Kow’s deep groove and prodigious talent reveal a unique ability to speak to listeners with his drums, inspiring a profound spiritual conversation and fulfilling his vision to spread the music and culture of his homeland by touring the world with his Afro-Fusion Orchestra.

For more information, paakowmusic.com.