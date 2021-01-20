Free COVID-19 testing available in Rock Island County

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is setting up a mobile testing site for Rock Island County during the weekend of January 21 and 22.

The testing site will be located at the TaxSlayer Center located at 1201 River Drive in Moline. It will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms. There is no cost for the test, but those that have insurance should bring their card.

The test is done with a nasal swab.

Drive-up and walk-up testing are both available.