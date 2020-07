Free COVID-19 testing in Rock Island will continue until next Sunday.



Sunday was supposed to be the last day to be tested free of charge but the

Rock Island County Health Department is extending the date to June 19.



The testing site is located at the QCCA Expo Center on 4th Avenue in Rock Island, it’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Testing is available to any Illinois resident, no appointment is needed.