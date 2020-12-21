Free COVID-19 testing offered in Illinois

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Bureau County: Tuesday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley; Wednesday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.