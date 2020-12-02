Free COVID-19 testing set for Moline

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County Saturday and Sunday.

Free testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, a news release says. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will end an hour earlier than at previous testing events because of shorter daylight hours.

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites.

Photo identification is required. A list of all community-based test sites in Illinois can be found at dph.illinois.gov/testing. The closest permanent sites are in Peoria and Rockford.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Because of high demand, wait times may be involved. Those experiencing a medical emergency should seek immediate care.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For more information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

For more information related to COVID-19, visit www.dph.illinois.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 800-889-3931.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the TaxSlayer Center and Rock Island County Health Department.