Free COVID-19 testing set in Muscatine

Mercy Iowa City has partnered with Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa to host free COVID-19 testing at a mobile clinic for those who qualify.

Mercy Iowa City’s Family Medicine Muscatine clinic at 2014 Cedarwood Drive in Muscatine will serve as host from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, a news release says.

This marks the sixth clinic Mercy Iowa City and Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa have partnered to provide.

“We saw great success and high turnout at our previous clinics,” said Susan Elder, clinic operations director at Mercy Iowa City. “We are proud to continue to offer this service in an area with another community need and we are fortunate to have the resources and support from our colleagues and Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa to host an additional clinic.”

To qualify for a free test, a person must have either one “high risk” symptom, two or more “low risk” symptoms or a recommendation from a healthcare provider.

High risk symptoms include a new cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, and new loss of taste or smell.

Low risk symptoms include fever, headache, muscle/body aches, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or who works in close association with many others. For more information, call Mercy On Call at 319-358-2767 or Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa at 319-530-6002 for more information.