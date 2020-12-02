Free COVID-19 testing site opening in Carroll County

Free testing for COVID-19 is being offered this weekend in Carroll County.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, a mobile testing site will be available to residents 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Eastland High School, located at 500 School Drive, Lanark.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

Those who have an insurance card are asked to bring it. However, insurance is not required to get tested.

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.

The latest COVID-19 updates in Carroll County are here and here.