WQPT, Quad Cities PBS, will host a special online screening and discussion with Jack Youngelson, the director of Ken Burns Presents: THE GENE: AN INTIMATE HISTORY at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event features a 45-minute screening of the film, with a discussion with the film’s director, Jack Youngelson, afterward. Youngelson will talk about the process of making "The Gene" and answer audience questions, a news release says.