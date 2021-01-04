There will be some opportunities to get free COVID-19 testing this week in Rock Island, Bureau and Jo Daviess counties with the Illinois Department of Public Health mobile testing teams.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms.
There is no cost for the test, but individuals should bring their insurance card if they have one.
Drive-thru and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Here is a list of when testing will be available:
- Rock Island County: January 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive in Moline.
- Bureau County: January 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bureau County Health Department, 526 Bureau Valley Parkway, Princeton.
- Jo Daviess County: January 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena