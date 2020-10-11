Free COVID-19 tests set at Whiteside County Health Department

A person is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing centre in a car park at Chessington World of Adventures, in Chessington, Greater London, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Britain recorded 14,542 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the highest daily total since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The State of Illinois will sponsor free COVID-19 testing in Whiteside County.

Participants do not need to have symptoms or feel sick to be tested in the drive-through clinic. Hours will be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, at the Whiteside County Health Department north parking lot, 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls.

Simple nasal swabs will be used. Those tested will be called with results within four to seven days. Participants should bring their insurance cards, but those without insurance still can be tested.