Free Crime-Free Housing Program training offered

The free Clinton Crime Free Housing Program is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their property.

The purpose of this program is to educate owners, managers, and their tenants to improve livability of the neighborhood by reducing crime, a news release says

All property owners, managers, rental community staff, and anyone else in charge of day-to-day operations of a rental community are encouraged to sign up for training, which will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Clinton Police Department’s Training Center, 110 5th Ave. S., Clinton, IA 52732. Those interested should contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at joelwehde@gapa911.us