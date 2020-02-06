Free day at the Putnam Museum is back

The previously scheduled free admission day at the Putnam Museum is back!

This Saturday, February 8, the Putnam Museum and Science Center is holding its rescheduled Chemistry Day. From 10am to 5pm, you can explore the museum and have fun with chemistry for free.

Chemistry experiments will be preformed by Putnam Educators every hour from 10:30am to 3:30pm. Also, you can learn about careers in chemistry.

Experience the newest Putnam exhibit “OMg! Elements of Surprise” where you’ll explore the building blocks that shape the world and learn about the weird and wonderful Periodic Table.

The free admission includes access to the museum and science center. Movie tickets will be available for purchase.

This event was originally scheduled for January 18 but was cancelled due to weather.

For more information, visit the Putnam Museum’s website.