The Rock Island County Health Department is partnering with Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and Hiney Heroes to give away diapers.

The event will take place Tuesday from 1 – 3pm at the Rock Island County Health Department located at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

Families can receive 50 diapers per child. They hope to bring 20,000 diapers to give away.

This event is for Rock Island County residents, but a similar event will be announced soon for Scott County.