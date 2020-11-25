Free diapers available once again to Rock Island County families

The Rock Island County Health Department is once again partnering with Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and Hiney Heroes to give away free diapers to Rock Island County families.

The drive-through, socially distanced event will take place at the Rock Island County Health Department building at 2112 25th Avenue on Tuesday, December 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Masks are required for everyone two and older.

“Diapers strain the finances of many families, even in non-COVID-19 times,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We know the need is even greater now, and we are proud to work with Hiney Heroes and Loving Bottoms to help our families.”

Families can pick up diapers from the garage at the back of the health department parking lot.

There will be two lines for traffic, one for the diapers and another for WIC or other health department services. Staff members will be present to direct traffic.

There is a 50 diaper limit per child and the child must be present in the vehicle.

This is the fourth diaper giveaway in the county and the last one for this year.