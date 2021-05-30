Free drive-in movie night in Blue Grass will celebrate Army birthday

The Rock Island Arsenal Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (RIA AUSA) will host a night at the Blue Grass Drive-In on Friday, June 11, in celebration of the Army birthday.

With presenting sponsorship from Calibre and screen sponsorship from the Blue Grass Drive-In, soldiers, veterans, DA civilians and their families can enjoy a night of COVID-19-safe family fun.

A double feature will include “JumanjI: Welcome to the Jungle,” and “Dunkirk.” Gates will open at 6 p.m. with showtime at 9 p.m.

A voucher for a complimentary large popcorn/soda, including unlimited refills, will be provided to each car. An 18-hole mini-putt course, swing set and bounce houses will be available and are included in the complimentary admission.

The drive-in is at 774 W. Mayne St. Space is limited. Registration is required at https://forms.gle/MsBhpbgnSQeSNKJK7

Volunteers will welcome participants at the gate. For more information, contact Chapter President Julie Johnson at contact.ria@ausa.org.