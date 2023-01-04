The city of Moline on Wednesday announced it’s expanding the partnership with Yoga with Daina Marie to offer Drop-In Yoga this winter.

You can relax and de-stress with free, indoor yoga classes at The Cellar, 3400 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Classes are led by Daina Lewis, who has taught yoga for the past 15 years and is creator of Yoga with Daina Marie.

This program is free and open to all skill levels. Please bring your own mat and water. The dates (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.) scheduled so far are Jan. 14 (adults), Jan. 21 (family/all ages) and Feb. 11 (adults).

For more information, visit the Yoga with Daina Marie website.