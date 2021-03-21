Free Easter Egg hunt set for Weed Park, Muscatine

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to the free 2021 Easter Egg Hunt from 10-11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in the upper loop of Weed Park in Muscatine.

Families attending may arrive near the Rose Garden Playground in the Upper Loop of Weed Park.

Children will be divided into age groups to hunt for their prize-filled eggs in specific locations: three years and under; four years through kindergarten; and, first through third graders. Participants will be asked to closely follow age categories, maintain social distance with those outside their household, and wear face coverings or masks during the event.

Children are encouraged to bring their own Easter basket.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241. Here is a flier: 2021 EASTER EGG HUNT FLYER