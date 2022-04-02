The green grass of Weed Park will be filled with colorful eggs on Saturday, April 9, as the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hosts a free Easter Egg hunt.

Children are invited to bring their baskets, and their parents, to the hunt that will be held on from 10-11 a.m. in the upper loop of Weed Park, a news release says.

Families attending the event may gather near the Rose Garden playground in the Upper Loop of Weed Park before the official start time. Children will be split into three age groups to hunt for their prize-filled eggs in specific locations including three years and under, four years through kindergarten, and first through third grade, the release says.

Participants will be asked to closely follow age categories. Children are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets, the release says.

For more information, call Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, 563-263-0241.