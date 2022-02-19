Are you a Bettendorf resident who wonders how garbage is collected and where it goes after it leaves your yard?

Maybe you’re curious as to how local police and fire departments in your neighborhood respond to emergencies.

You may just want to know how the City of Bettendorf prepares its budget and decides where money is spent.

Learn more information about these topics and others by enrolling in the free Bettendorf: 101 City Citizen Academy.

“The City Citizen Academy is an eight-week informative, interactive program that looks into the internal values, philosophy and operations of the City of Bettendorf,” a news release says. “The academy is designed to give Bettendorf residents an in-depth look at how their City government works. During the academy, participants may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours and sit for an extended period of time.”

The spring academy begins Thursday, April 7, and runs until Thursday, May 26.

Those interested in participating must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the City of Bettendorf.

The academy is not intended for children.

Space is limited, with 30 individuals in each class so each participant can get the most out of the academy, and registration is required.

Sign up to attend the academy by sending your name, address, phone number and email address to Public Information Officer Lauren Haldeman at lhaldeman@bettendorf.org.

The registration deadline is Friday, March 11, or until the class is filled.

“Participants are provided information concerning City government. The program is designed to cultivate understanding through the education process and enhance the relationship between City government and its citizens,” a news release says. “In addition, the academy gives City staff the opportunity to receive community feedback.”

Each session will last approximately three hours, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Classes will be held Thursday nights, except for a scheduled bus tour.

“We would like the participants to attend every session but understand this is not always possible,” a news release says. “We do ask that participants not miss more than two sessions.”

The bus tour will be 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on a Friday.

Stops on this tour will include the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center and the Scott Emergency Communications Center.

A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.

Depending on the topic, classes will be held at these locations:

Introduction to City Government , City Hall, 1609 State St.

, City Hall, 1609 State St. Public Works, Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road

Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road Family Museum and Library , Learning Campus, 2900 Learning Campus Drive

, Learning Campus, 2900 Learning Campus Drive Community Development , Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road

, Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road Bettendorf Police Department , Police Department, 1609 State St.

, Police Department, 1609 State St. Fire, Surrey Heights Fire Station, 5002 Crow Creek Rd.

Surrey Heights Fire Station, 5002 Crow Creek Rd. Parks and Recreation, TBA

“City staff will cover a variety of topics and issues pertaining to the City of Bettendorf,” a news release says. “Participants will gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits. Citizens will learn how they can play a role in the future of Bettendorf.”

