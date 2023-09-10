According to Johni Hays, JD, executive vice president of Thompson & Associates, estate planning should be a continual process. “The will should not be a static document,” she says in a news release.

“Our plans can and should change as life changes, and those plans should always reflect our

values.”

That concept will be at the center of a presentation by Hays, hosted by the Quad Cities Community Foundation at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. During her free seminar “Estate Planning for Each Stage of Life,” participants of all ages and points in life will find valuable information about living wills, trusts, taxes, inheritance, digital planning, and more.

To register and for details, call 563-326-2840.

Hays has presented across the country on estate and charitable planning, probate, living wills,

annuities, life insurance, retirement planning, and IRAs, as well as income, estate, and gift

taxation.

“Often people just need that first nudge,” she says. “A comfortable opportunity where

they can ask questions and get started with their planning. That’s what this seminar will be.”

The presentation will focus on what you must include in your estate plan and how those plans

differ depending on your stage of life; for example, young parents need different plans than

people in their retirement years. Hays will also explain what assets are included in an estate and

the four critical legal documents required for a comprehensive estate plan.

Hays has a particular focus on values-based estate planning. “You know your values and your

goals,” she says. “Your legacy should reflect what you believe in. I work with individuals and

families to develop a values statement; then we develop an estate plan to reflect what’s most

important for them.” Hays says it’s “important to remember that estate planning is not one size fits all.” She encourages families and individuals to start early and take the time to create a plan that’s right for them.

“And it doesn’t need to be a difficult process,” Hays promises. “We make the seminar fun and

lively.”