Looking for something to do? The Rock Island Public Library has free special events scheduled all week.

On Tuesday, July 18, 6-7 p.m., comic fans can test their knowledge at the Comic Book Trivia Game at the Rock Island Library Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. This all ages event features six rounds of six questions each about favorite comic book/graphic novel characters.

Can’t get to story time during the day? On Wednesday, July 19, the library will have Family Storytime from 6- 7 p.m. at the Watts-Midtown Branch’s children’s area, 2715 30th Street. This event, geared towards families, features an evening full of books, action rhymes, songs and a simple craft.

Learn more about national parks in the Midwest on Wednesday, July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Watts-Midtown Branch when Dr. Norm Moline discusses “The National Park Service in Our Region: Celebrating Our Cultural History.” Dr. Moline, Professor Emeritus at Augustana College, will speak on the National Park Service sites in Illinois and surrounding states. The presentation includes National Monuments, National Trails, National Heritage Areas and Corridors, National Historic Landmarks (88 in Illinois), and sites on the National Register of Historic Places (over 1,900 in Illinois). Each site adds to the understanding of our region’s cultural history in tangible ways in the cultural landscape. They offer an additional way to learn history that supplements fields such as literature, music, art, theatrical presentations and museum curation. The presentation will cover the history-related National Monuments and some National Historic Landmarks that have statewide significance, as well key National Historic Landmarks and National Register of Historic Places near Rock Island. The presentation is for adults.

Find out what might be lurking in your water bottle on Thursday, July 20 with “Bottled Water: What You Don’t Know May Harm You,” at the Watts-Midtown Branch from 6-7:30 p.m.Cathy Rosenbaum, PharmD, will discuss water and health and what might be in those plastic bottles. Her presentation, aimed at adults, will review water sources, possible contaminants, plastic resins used in bottled water single-use containers and filtration systems. There will also be an audience discussion on tap versus bottled water for better health.

Dr. Rosenbaum has clinical and administrative experience in hospital-based practice, the pharmaceutical industry, health coaching and academia. A graduate of Rock Island High School, she earned a doctorate in pharmacy (PharmD) from the University of Cincinnati, a master’s in business administration (MBA) degree from Xavier University, and a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Ohio Northern University. She is a Registered Pharmacist (RPh) and has certifications in healthcare compliance (CHC) and dementia practice (CDP) and as a fitness/nutrition coach (CHFC.)

For more news about the Rock Island Public Library, including upcoming events, click here or call (309) 732-READ.