Free ‘Explore Bettendorf’s Parks’ program to be Thursday in Devils Glen

The program “Explore Bettendorf’s Parks” will be 7-8:30 a.m., 9-10:30 am. and 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Devils Glen Park, Bettendorf.

Spencer Mesick, environmental science teacher at Bettendorf High School, is earning a master’s degree in natural resources and environmental science through the University of Illinois. For his degree, he has been working with Jason Manfull, Bettendorf’s parks maintenance director, and the Bettendorf Natural Resources Committee, a volunteer organization that wants to make a positive impact on the natural areas of the parks and community, to host the free educational event every Thursday, a news release says.

The sessions will continue until Aug. 5.

Participants will learn about the history of Devils Glen Park (the oldest park in Bettendorf), features of the park, such as the disc golf course and the waterfall, and some of the environmental challenges the park faces.

After this 30-minute discussion participants will tour the park, exploring the trails and the waterfall.

Bob Sartor, a member of the Trees ‘R Us Committee for Bettendorf, and the Tree City USA volunteer of the year, will join the group for the presentation, which will focus on the environmental challenges facing oak-hickory forests.

The group will meet in the southwest pavilion of the park. For more information, email bettnrc@gmail.com bettnrc@gmail.com;