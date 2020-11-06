Free family flu clinic opening in Rock Island

Genesis Health System and Community Health Care of the Quad Cities are teaming up to sponsor a family flu clinic next week in Rock Island.

Seasonal influenza vaccinations will be provided to children and adults 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the Watchtower parking lot on 9th Street.

Free vaccinations will be available as supplies last, and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

This year marks the 14th annual Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities initiative to offer seasonal flu protection to nearly 100,000 elementary school students without charge.

Last week, the initiative provided vaccines to nearly 500 students and adults in Davenport.

“This will be another great opportunity for students and parents in the Illinois school districts to receive protection against flu,” said Michele Cullen, Community Health Manager for Genesis Health System.

Community Health Care’s CEO Tom Bowman stresses the importance of getting flu shots.

“Because of the continuing spread of COVID-19 in our region, it is even more important than in past years to be protected against seasonal influenza,” said Bowman. “It is certainly possible to have both viruses at the same time, or in a short period of time. We don’t have a vaccine yet for COVID-19, but we do have a safe and effective vaccine for seasonal influenza.”

Flu-Free Quad Cities is made possible through donations to the Genesis Foundation.

To learn more about the program, contact Cullen via email or by phone at 563-242-7165.