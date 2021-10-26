Free family flu vaccination clinics Tuesday and Wednesday

Flu-Free Quad Cities vaccination events will be held this month at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center and Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium.

The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities family vaccination clinics are making more stops Tuesday and Wednesday to provide protection against seasonal influenza.

The following clinics will provide free seasonal influenza vaccinations to all ages:

Tuesday, October 26, 3:00-6:00 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline

Wednesday, October 27, 3:00-6:00 p.m., 3603 Brady Street, Davenport

Consent forms for vaccination are required and can be found here.

Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities has provided more than 100,000 free flu vaccinations since the origin of the program in 2007. The vaccinations are available at elementary schools throughout the region.