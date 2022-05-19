The Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission is bringing free family entertainment to LeClaire Park in Davenport this summer and fall. Bring a blanket and enjoy food and a family movie with a stunning riverfront view.

The movies on the schedule include:

May 20, Jumanji

June 10, The Sandlot

July 8, Frozen

September 30, Cars

October 7, Hocus Pocus

The fun starts at 6 p.m. with food, vendors and activities for the whole family. Movies will start around sunset. LeClaire Park is located at 400 West Beiderbecke Drive in Davenport. Click here for more details, events and updates from along the riverfront.