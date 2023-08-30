Labor Day weekend is a great time to visit local attractions and Bank of America cardholders can visit the exhibits at the Figge Art Museum for free.

Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can get free general admission to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport on Saturday, September 2 & Sunday, September 3, plusthe first fullweekend of each month. Cardholders can enjoy a variety of art exhibits at the Figge, including ‘The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz,’ ‘Body Movin Photography of the Body in Motion,’ ‘Choose Your Own Museum Adventure’ and more. The Figge is located at 225 W. Second Street in Davenport.

Through its Museums on Us program, Bank of America offers its cardholders free access to artistic and cultural experiences in Iowa during the first full weekend of every month. Experiences include art, children’s and history museums, aquariums, botanical gardens and science centers. The Figge is the only venue in the Quad Cities that offers cardholders free admission.

Click here to find other cultural attractions in Iowa offering free admission for cardholders. Visitors are asked to present their Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card, along with a photo ID for free admission to museums and other venues. Admission is free for cardholders only; guests are not eligible for free admission. This program excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions and ticketed shows.