Free fishing in Illinois: The 4 day event coincides with Father’s Day Weekend

Free fishing in Illinois started today.

It will last until Monday.

The four day event lets anglers fish without buying a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp.

It coincides with Father’s day weekend.

Local 4 News spoke with one fisherman Friday, who typically spends the holiday fishing with his kid.

“In my age group licenses are really cheap so I can see where it could be a problem if you have a large family it could be expensive. That’s great I like that.” says Greg Waibel, an avid fisherman.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reminds you to check the hours of your favorite fishing spot before heading there

