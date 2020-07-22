Credit Island Bait Shop owners Chad and Terri Kinsey are hosting a free fishing tournament this weekend on Credit Island.

Anyone from the community is welcome to attend the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, July 26.

Participants are asked to sign in near the Credit Island boat ramp.

The tournament will be divided into two age group categories:

12 and under

13 and over

No boat fishing is allowed, as this is a tournament exclusive to bank fishing.

Prizes will be given to the biggest bluegill, carp, perch and catfish.

Fish can be weighed at any time by staff before they are released.

Free hot dogs and brats will be available from 11 a.m. until the tournament ends.

For any further questions, contact the Credit Island Bait Shop at 563-326-3370 or visit their Facebook page.