The Salvation Army is helping the community clean up after the flood.

They are providing free flood clean up kits to people affected by flooding in the area.

The kits include brooms, bleach, gloves and a sponge.

As of right now, they have only handed out a few kits but expect to hand out more.

“As the water goes down, we know that we are going to be very busy. We’re kind of expecting probably by Wednesday or Thursday it should go down. We work very closely with DDS and so we get reports from them daily if not twice or three times a day and so we want to make sure we’re there when people have the greater need,” Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Patty Mixdorf said.

Kits are available at the Moline location until Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Kits are also available at the organization’s Davenport location until Friday.