Free food boxes available to families through May 28

Families in the Quad Cities struggling with meals will continue to be able to get help through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Boxes of food and 2% milk are handed out to the public 10 a.m. every Friday at the Credit Island Lodge until everything is gone.

People came out to get food boxes this week during Friday’s drive-thru event.

The USDA announced Thursday that the program has been extended until the end of the month.

Free food box pickup is available on these dates:

Friday, May 14

Friday, May 21

Friday, May 28

Farmers to Families has already delivered more than 133 million boxes of food across the country since it started last year and was brought to the area by a small business owner.

To get to the food box distribution site, enter Credit Island from River Drive. Follow signs to the right, which will lead around the island and up to the pickup volunteers in front of the lodge.

No ID is required.