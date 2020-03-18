Free food delivery available to vulnerable Muscatine residents

Starting March 19th, Muscatine residents who are 60 years of age or older, who have a respiratory condition, or have other underlying health conditions can receive free food delivery.

You can sign yourself or a loved one up by calling one of these organizations:

Muscatine Center for Social Action at (563) 264-3278

Salvation Army of Muscatine County at (563) 263-8272

United Way of Muscatine at (563) 263-5963

The deliveries will consist of a prepared meal on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and a bag of groceries for the week on Thursday. You can sign up for partial food distribution. The meal deliveries will begin at 11:30am, while food bags will start at 1pm.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the deliveries. Those interested in volunteering may also call the above numbers. As a precaution, each volunteer will be screened to make sure their healthy.

The Salvation Food Pantry will still be open, but you are asked to call ahead. They also have bread outside that can be picked up anytime during regular business hours. The Muscatine Center for Social Action will have their food pantry open on Tuesday and Thursday from 10am – 12pm for bag pick up. Households will receive one bag per week, either delivered on Thursday or by pick up at the food pantry.

All lunch programs through the Muscatine Center for Social Action and the Salvation Army are suspended at this time.