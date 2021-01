The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is holding a free food giveaway on Sunday, January 10.

The food will be distributed at the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities located at 6005 34th Avenue in Moline from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities has held many food giveaways over the past few months during the pandemic to support families in the Quad Cities during these difficult times.