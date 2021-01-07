Free groceries available in Clinton on Saturday

The Clinton Islamic Center is hosting a distribution of free groceries via a drive through on Saturday, January 9 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., or until supplies last.

Due to the expected high traffic, the food will be distributed at the MercyOne North Health Plaza at 915 13th Avenue North in Clinton. Use the 13th Avenue North entrance, next to Kelly Medical. The Kelly Medical parking lot can be used for waiting to avoid a traffic jam, but those in line will be served first.

The Clinton Police will be on hand to help with traffic.

If anyone would like to donate any dry food items for the distribution can bring them to the site at 12 p.m. on Saturday so volunteers can bag the items.