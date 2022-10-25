Cambridge Community Heart & Soul and many community partners are hosting “A Spooktacular Community Event,” Sunday, Oct. 30th at College Square Park.

This free, family-friendly event is fun for all ages, and in the event of inclement weather, activities scheduled to be at the park would be moved to Cambridge Community Hall, according to a Tuesday release. The schedule of events is below:

Noon to 2 p.m. —

• Home Run Derby “Mr/Mrs October” Contest

• 6 person co-ed volleyball tournament (Call Jason Beam 309-945-6160 for details)

• Community Wide-Scavenger Hunt (Bring your own golf cart/UTV)

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. —

• Live Music (Aaron English starting at 2, Dylan Doyle Band starting at 3)

• Carnival games

• Free hot dog meal (Cambridge Public Library basement)

• Scarecrow alley

• Photo booth

• Pumpkin painting

• Face painting

• Storytellers

• Crafts by Cambridge Ambulance Service & Cambridge Farmer’s Market

• Draw Me Bill caricatures

• 3-point shootout & free throw competition

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. —

• Community trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat at Cambridge Methodist Church

6:30 p.m. —

• Costume contest

7 p.m. —

• Movie (“Hocus Pocus”) at Cambridge Community Hall