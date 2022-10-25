Cambridge Community Heart & Soul and many community partners are hosting “A Spooktacular Community Event,” Sunday, Oct. 30th at College Square Park.
This free, family-friendly event is fun for all ages, and in the event of inclement weather, activities scheduled to be at the park would be moved to Cambridge Community Hall, according to a Tuesday release. The schedule of events is below:
Noon to 2 p.m. —
• Home Run Derby “Mr/Mrs October” Contest
• 6 person co-ed volleyball tournament (Call Jason Beam 309-945-6160 for details)
• Community Wide-Scavenger Hunt (Bring your own golf cart/UTV)
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. —
• Live Music (Aaron English starting at 2, Dylan Doyle Band starting at 3)
• Carnival games
• Free hot dog meal (Cambridge Public Library basement)
• Scarecrow alley
• Photo booth
• Pumpkin painting
• Face painting
• Storytellers
• Crafts by Cambridge Ambulance Service & Cambridge Farmer’s Market
• Draw Me Bill caricatures
• 3-point shootout & free throw competition
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. —
• Community trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat at Cambridge Methodist Church
6:30 p.m. —
• Costume contest
7 p.m. —
• Movie (“Hocus Pocus”) at Cambridge Community Hall