Cambridge Community Heart & Soul and many community partners are hosting “A Spooktacular Community Event,” Sunday, Oct. 30th at College Square Park.

This free, family-friendly event is fun for all ages, and in the event of inclement weather, activities scheduled to be at the park would be moved to Cambridge Community Hall, according to a Tuesday release. The schedule of events is below:

Noon to 2 p.m. —
    • Home Run Derby “Mr/Mrs October” Contest
    • 6 person co-ed volleyball tournament (Call Jason Beam 309-945-6160 for details)
    • Community Wide-Scavenger Hunt (Bring your own golf cart/UTV)

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. —

    • Live Music (Aaron English starting at 2, Dylan Doyle Band starting at 3)
    • Carnival games
    • Free hot dog meal (Cambridge Public Library basement)
    • Scarecrow alley
    • Photo booth
    • Pumpkin painting
    • Face painting
    • Storytellers
    • Crafts by Cambridge Ambulance Service & Cambridge Farmer’s Market
    • Draw Me Bill caricatures
    • 3-point shootout & free throw competition

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. —

    • Community trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat at Cambridge Methodist Church

6:30 p.m. —
    • Costume contest

7 p.m. —
    • Movie (“Hocus Pocus”) at Cambridge Community Hall