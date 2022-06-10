UnityPoint Health – Trinity Health Foundation will present the 14th-annual Dr. V.R. Alla Community Symposium on Tuesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

“The Role of Kidneys in Heart Disease” will be presented by local kidney expert and retired physician Dr. V.R. Alla, at Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport.

This event is provided free of charge to the community to bring awareness to the importance of managing and controlling your own health care, according to a Trinity release Friday. Dr. Alla will share his thoughts on how kidneys affect heart health.

While many people focus on building heart healthy habits, they often overlook the importance of kidney health when focusing on heart disease prevention, the release says. During the registration period, local health experts will offer diabetes education, heart health information and complimentary blood pressure screenings.

This event is free thanks to the generosity of Dr. V.R. Alla and his family through their contributions to the Trinity Health Foundation. A heart healthy plated meal will be served. Members of the public who’d like to attend can register by contacting Sharon Nash, Trinity Health Foundation at 563-742-7610 or Sharon.Nash@unitypoint.org.