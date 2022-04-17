UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s Black Men’s health educational series “Take Charge of Your Health” returns to an in-person format May 19 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.

The event was originally scheduled for January and was postponed because of COVID-19 safety precautions, a news release says.

“What’s Weighing on Your Heart? Answers to Your Questions About Heart Healthy Living” will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St,m Rock Island. Register here. Registration closes May 12.



Registration is limited to 50 people. Masking guidance will align with the Centers for Disease Control and local public health guidance. The free presentation aims to help Black men understand their specific risks and simple steps to address them.

Event moderator Thurgood Brooks says it’s important to take charge of your health by reaching out to your trusted medical professional for a checkup and talk with your family about any history of heart disease, the release says.

“It only takes a few minutes to talk with your family about any risk factors or others who have heart disease. Learning that information helps you better manager your own physical health,” says Brooks.

The event’s keynote speaker Bouyella Reddy, MD, a cardiologist with Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., says “You can take actions that significantly boost your heart health. Drop 20 pounds, stop smoking, or reduce alcohol intake and your risks for heart disease and many other diseases go down significantly.”

“As the number one killer of Black men, heart disease cuts too many lives short,” says Kathy Pulley, director of Cardiology Services at Trinity Heart Center.

Brooks and Pulley encourage everyone to make their health a priority by taking the necessary steps to protect themselves against heart disease. “Consult with your doctor, ask questions and make an informed decision based on you and your family circumstances,” says Pulley.

This event is supported by UnityPoint Health – Trinity, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community

Center, the Davenport and Rock Island chapters of the NAACP and KALA.