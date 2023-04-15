April’s Heart to Heart Community Education Series hosted by UnityPoint Health is a free in-person event is led by experts from Trinity Heart Center to educate the community on heart health related topics and help them live a more heart-healthy life, a news release says.

Mark Shen, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, PLLC, will present “Overview of Cardiac Implantable

Electronic Devices: Present and Future” on Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the Jardine

Auditorium at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, 2701 17th St., Rock Island.

“Attendees will learn more about how electronic medical devices can help control heart

problems,” says Shen. “By understanding how these devices work inside the body, you can

feel more confident in your treatment plan and feel more in control of your heart condition.”

During this Heart to Heart event, attendees will also have the opportunity to get up-close and

hands-on with the tools today’s providers use to help you or a loved one. Heart to Heart is a free community educational series for those interested in learning more about heart disease and prevention.

The event is presented free thanks to the generosity of donors to Trinity Health Foundation, the release says.

“We take our mission as the region’s established leader in heart care and prevention to heart.

We’re continuing our mission to reach more people during heart month with prevention

education and tools to help them live longer and healthier lives,” said Kathy Pulley, director of

cardiology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

Limited seats are available. Register here.