UnityPoint Health will host a free in-person community education event for loved ones and caregivers of dementia patients in Muscatine, according to a news release.

“How to Prevent Dementia and Stay Safely Home” will be presented by Hamid Sagha, MD, UnityPoint Clinic Mulberry – Internal Medicine. The free in-person event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Musser Public Library, Room 301, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine.

Attendees will learn how to have an action plan to optimize their memory and learn how healthy

lifestyle choices can help prevent, delay or even reverse memory loss at any age and improve

the ability to complete everyday tasks.

“While there is no single cure for dementia, there are things that can be done to make life better

for people with dementia and their caregivers,” says Sagha. “During this presentation, attendees will learn more about the disease and how to help someone with dementia stay safely

in their home.”

The event is free. To register, call 563-264-9482 or email Angelia.Koppe@unitypoint.org.

You also can register online here.