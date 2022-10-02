UnityPoint Health® – Trinity and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are hosting free in-person educational workshops to help screen for colon cancer in Muscatine.

Regular screenings are key in identifying colon cancer early and increasing survival rates, a news release says.

“Cancer is a tough topic to talk about, but the best defense to saving you or a loved one’s life are early and regular screenings,” says Mark Williams, MD, general surgeon at UnityPoint Clinic® – Mulberry. Thanks to grant support from the Iowa Cancer Consortium, UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, free educational workshops and at-home screening kits are being offered for Muscatine, Louisa and Scott County residents, the release says.

There are two upcoming workshops being offered at McAvoy University Center at Muscatine Community College, 1403 Park Ave., Muscatine, from noon until 1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

Experts recommend people 45 or older be screened for colon cancer, or earlier if you have a family history of colon cancer or irritable bowel syndrome, the release says.

“Having no symptoms does not mean you don’t have colon cancer. Unfortunately, many people with colon cancer do not experience symptoms, especially in the early stages of the disease,” says Williams. “The only way to know for sure is routine screenings.”

Screenings are quick and easy, taking only minutes from the comfort of your home. Learn more here. Call 309-779-5796 to request a free at-home screening kit.

“Together, we’re making screenings more affordable and convenient, ensuring anyone who needs it can be screened,” says . Williams. “By increasing access to testing, we can help promote better outcomes with early detection.”

Colorectal cancer is a disease in which early detection is important. The earlier doctors can find cancer, when it’s small and hasn’t spread, the easier it is to treat. Simple screenings can increase survival chances to nearly 95%.

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis is never easy. We are here to provide support, education and hope if results are not what people expected,” says Kelsey Allen, LMSW, LSW, program director at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. “No one should face cancer alone.”