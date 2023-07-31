Polyrhythms is collaborating with the MLK Center, Rock Island Parks & Recreation, and Rock Island County NAACP to combine the annual “Family Fun Day” with the 9th annual Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival.

This free event (Aug. 18-20) will feature former Bill Bell student and subsequent Arsenio Hall music director Michael Wolff, as the festival headliner, on Sunday.

Pianist Michael Wolff, a former student of Bill Bell, will perform for free at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The festival is held Aug. 18 and 19 at MLK Park, Rock Island, and Aug. 20 at Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf. Friday, Aug. 18, will feature live music from 5 to 10 p.m., and a Black authors book forum.

On Saturday, Aug. 19th, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites you to participate in its Family Fun Day Parade which begins at Frances Willard Elementary School (25th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island) at 10 a.m., and proceeds north on 9th Street, ending at the MLK Center and Park on 7th Avenue. You can ride bikes, build a float, decorate your vehicle or just walk.

That day’s activities include opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m., the Pulling Focus Film Festival at 3 p.m., and live music with C.J. Parker at 7 p.m., and the Matt Fuller Band at 8:45 p.m.

In 2014, Polyrhythms — searching for an event that celebrates the history, uniqueness and diversity of our neighborhoods while inspiring pride and belonging to our community — chose to model the new jazz and heritage festival after the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, an annual celebration of local music and culture.

East Moline native Bill Bell, known as “The Jazz Professor” died in 2017.

It was later named the Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival after Bell (1936-2017), the East Moline native, jazz pianist and Bay Area professor.

“We are constantly reminded by how deeply our lives are affected by music and how it affects our diverse cultures,” says a Polyrhythms release on the event. “It is an essential aspect of all civilizations and has the power to emotionally, morally, and culturally affect society. When people from one culture exchange music with another culture, they gain valuable insights into another way of life that bridges a divide in communications.”

People often feel that “no one understands them” or knows how they “truly feel.” Many resort to music or recreation to find connections with others to express themselves and discover a sense of understanding others, the release says.

It has been said of Bill Bell, that he “inspired and encouraged not only through his tremendous musical gifts, but also through the strength of his character,” David Berson said in the Polyrhythms release. “He felt very strongly about the well-being of others and saw music as uplifting. He saw potential in students where others did not and inspired his students to be the very best they could be.”

The Family Fun Day will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19 at MLK Park at 630 9th St., Rock Island (mlkcenter.org).

The addition of the MLK Family Fun Day parade and community block party, the NAACP’s invitation for organizations to host an informational booth, along with jumpy houses, children’ s activities, food, merchandise and book vendors, means the MLK Center doubles down on its emphasis on family fun in a continued effort to provide activities that lead to an epic experience for all, the release says.

The music on Sunday, Aug. 20, will be at Rivermont Collegiate’s Becherer Hall Auditorium, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf.

The lineup includes:

3:30 p.m.: Steve Grismore on guitar and Edgar Crockett on trumpet.

Steve Grismore on guitar and Edgar Crockett on trumpet. 5-6 p.m.: Kuchina Trio with James Culver, drums; Corey Kendrick, piano, and Andy Crawford, bass.

Kuchina Trio with James Culver, drums; Corey Kendrick, piano, and Andy Crawford, bass. 6:45- 8 p.m.: Michael Wolff, piano; Saul Lubaroff, saxophone; Frank Russell, bass, and Mike Clark, drums.

All events are free. For more information on the festival, visit the MLK Center website HERE.