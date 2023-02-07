The impact of Russia’s nearly year-long, devastating war in Ukraine will be explored at a panel discussion on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in Room 302 of Knox College’s Alumni Hall, 2 E. South St., Galesburg. It is free and open to the public.

The war has had dire consequences not only for the Ukrainian people but also energy markets, food security and international trade, according to a Tuesday release from Monmouth College, which is co-sponsoring the event. The war has reinvigorated Western alliances, shaken up relationships among post-Soviet states, caused tension with states of the Global South, and raised concern about the role of China in international crises, the release said.

Kateryna Avdeyeva (center), mourns as she holds a portrait of her late friend, Ukrainian serviceman of the Azov battalion killed in action in Bakhmut, 28-year-old orphan Oleksandr Korovniy, as she attends his funeral ceremony at a cemetery in Sloviansk on Jan. 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

On Feb. 15, as part of a series on Foreign Policy in Practice sponsored by the Associated Colleges of the Midwest (ACM) and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, ACM members Monmouth College and Knox College will host the panel discussion titled “Russia’s War in Ukraine at One Year,” which also will be available via Zoom.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, a year after it began a troop buildup on the Russian-Ukraine border. Since the war began, more than 100,000 troops on each side have been killed and at least 30,000 civilians have died, according to U.S. media reports.

Led by moderator Michael Nelson, co-chair of Monmouth’s political science department and director of its Center for Civic and Social Change, on Feb. 15 panelists Katie Stewart and Elizabeth Shackelford will discuss how different countries have responded to the war, why they have responded the way they have, and what the trajectory might look like in the year to come.

Stewart is an assistant professor of political science at Knox, and Shackelford is a senior fellow of U.S. foreign policy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Elizabeth Shackelford also will speak 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Wordsmith Bookshoppe, Galesburg.

A former foreign service officer with the U.S. State Department, Shackelford will also be featured at a special program at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Wordsmith Bookshoppe, 235 E. Main St., Galesburg. She will discuss her book, “The Dissent Channel: American Diplomacy in a Dishonest Age,” winner of the 2020 Douglas Dillon Book Award, which is an account of her assignment in South Sudan.



Earlier that day, she will be on Monmouth’s campus to lead a career session on being a foreign diplomat and meet with a class to discuss foreign affairs issues, including the challenges of working with authoritarian governments.



The Feb. 15 panel discussion will double as Monmouth College’s Great Decisions event for the week. On Feb. 22, it will return to campus at its normal time and place, 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Room 276 of the College’s Center for Science and Business.

Nelson’s research focuses on the international relations of African states, including their participation in global governance, their foreign relations – especially with China – and environmental politics in the region. He is interested in understanding how and why different parts of the world get along with each other with the challenges of poverty and inequality and the incredible varieties of cultures, Tuesday’s release said.

Natalia Shalashnaya, 52, mourns over the casket of the late Ukrainian serviceman of the Azov battalion killed in action in Bakhmut, 28-year-old orphan Oleksandr Korovniy, of whom she was the legal guardian, at a cemetery in Sloviansk on Jan. 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Shackelford’s analysis, writing and outreach focus on building awareness and understanding of a “restraint” approach to foreign policy, which seeks to limit the use of military force to the defense of core U.S. national security interests and favors robust diplomatic engagement.

As a foreign service officer, Shackelford served in Somalia, Kenya and Washington, D.C., in addition to South Sudan, tracking political and conflict developments, advising mission and Washington leadership, and advocating for U.S. interests with foreign counterparts.

Stewart’s research and teaching interests stem from a fascination with how national identities come to be so strongly held and contested.

Her current research project examines how the Putin administration uses nationalism as a strategy for bolstering its legitimacy and popular support in Russia. She explores Putin’s legitimating nationalism through a comparison of symbolic politics in three of Russia’s ethnic republics based on fieldwork observations and interviews. She also uses survey data to evaluate this strategy’s effectiveness in increasing regime legitimacy.