Free mental health resources available for Iowa farmers

The unpredictable weather and ever-changing market prices are just some of the stressors that farmers have to deal with, but the Farm Foundation is working to help them handle that.

They started the Iowa Farm Family Wellness Alliance to offer free mental health resources for farmers and their families.

The services are currently available only in the state of Iowa, but they are working on expanding to more states.

Farmers can also receive resources for nutrition help, childcare consultations and more.

More information about the mental health resources can be found here.