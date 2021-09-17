Free MS Fest raises funds for two nonprofits with walk, music, fun on Saturday

The MS Fest, a combination of a 3K/5K walk along the Mississippi on Clinton’s Discovery Trail and a four-band concert at Clinton’s View Bandshell, will be 9:30 a.m.-2:30 pm. Saturday.

Activities start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m., according to Greg Fier, with the event.

The Clinton MS Support Group in partnership with The Finch Fund will present the festival, which includes The Beez, Brooke Byam and the Daymakers, The Unidynes and The Mamiltons.

There will be hot food, snacks, live animals, face painting, balloon twisting, a car show, and a silent auction.

The MS’issippi Walk-n-Roll 5K/3K Walk starts at 10:30 a.m., stretching along the Discovery Trail beginning and ending at the band shell.

At the free event, anyone can walk for someone they know whose life has been affected by multiple sclerosis.

Proceeds will be allocated between two groups. The Bob Finch Memorial Fund (The Finch Fund,) a nonprofit organization that provides resources for local MS victims to help them pay for home modifications, adaptive equipment, and assistive technologies designed to let them maintain their independence and quality-of-life. Since its inception in 2018, the Finch Fund has funded more than $29,000 for projects supporting local MS victims.

The National MS Society-Upper Midwest Chapter is a 75-year-old nonprofit that raises funds for research, promotes awareness and education, advocates on state and national levels for legislation aimed at improving the lives of those living with MS. In 2021 the MS Society provided funds for a walk-in shower for a local MS victim.

The walk has donated more than $40,000 to the National MS Society – Upper Midwest Chapter since 2015.

Fier explained to Local 4 News that MS is a disease of the central nervous system that scrambles signals in the brain as well as signals from the brain to the rest of the body. Its cause is unknown and there is no cure. The nature and severity of symptoms for any one person is unpredictable but can range from debilitating fatigue, or blindness, cognition problems, “and even, as in my case, complete disability,” he said.

More than 1 million Americans have been diagnosed with MS, he said.

Fier encourages anyone who knows someone with MS who needs help or who needs help themselves to visit The Finch Fund website.