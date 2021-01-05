Free online summit addresses human trafficking

The free Iowa Freedom Virtual Summit to address human trafficking and related topics will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, via Zoom. Participants should register in advance at https://bit.ly/3mXmGzv

The program will feature six panelists include former Iowa Sen. Maggie Tinsman, founder of Braking Traffik in Davenport. Tinsman will speak on the importance of specific human trafficking legislation in Iowa and how to become involved in seeing that this legislation passes, a news release says.

Teresa Davidson, anti-human trafficking coordinator for Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, will explain trauma-informed care. The presentation will briefly explore the way the brain changes and responds to trauma and the six guiding principles to a trauma-informed approach.

Jessica Rohrs, director of victim services with Family Crisis Centers, will outline statewide resources for victims and survivors of labor and sex trafficking, explain how someone can access help, and describe the response one receives when they reach out for help.

Shannon Findlay, MD, MPH, CTropMed, is a member of the Johnson County Human Trafficking Coalition and the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics Human Trafficking Committee. She will present the one tenant of care for survivors: acknowledging individuals’ autonomy on disclosure of their needs and situation. She also will present information on mandatory reporting.

Alyse Hardin is the survivor services supervisor at Family Resources overseeing the Braking Traffik program in both Iowa and Illinois of the Quad Cities. Hardin will discuss the warning signs and red flags associated with human trafficking and provide information on the importance of connecting a survivor to victim services.

Heather Brown, a survivor and advocate from Iowa, will talk about her nine years of being controlled by an Iowa sex trafficking ring and what employers and community members can do to prevent human trafficking and slavery.

The Iowa Freedom Summit is being held in January to recognize Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The program is sponsored by the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery and the Clinton Franciscans’ Franciscan Peace Center.

The Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery (NAHT) was Iowa’s first and remains the only statewide volunteer organization devoted exclusively to ending human trafficking in all its forms. The network is an Iowa-based organization focused on ending demand for sex and labor trafficking, through awareness-raising, prevention education, and working with organizations and communities to create trafficking-free zones across Iowa and beyond. To volunteer or for more information visit https://iowanaht.org/

The Franciscan Peace Center was established by the Sisters of St. Francis as a means for integrating Franciscan spirituality with the mission of promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking, as well as advocating for social justice issues and care for the Earth. The Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, along with Sojourners and Associates, have taken a corporate public stand opposing all forms of human trafficking which violate basic human rights and exploit vulnerable people.

The Franciscan Peace Center anti-trafficking committee meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. The public is welcome. For more information, visit www.ClintonFranciscans.com.

In 2017, there were 218 calls made from Iowa to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, and there were 74 human trafficking cases reported that year. Those numbers have steadily increased since 2012.