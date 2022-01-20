Free online training for those who serve alcohol set for Monday

The Moscow mule isn’t an especially old drink, nor is the name particularly noteworthy. Its creation is credited to a New York hotel in the early 1940s, with “Moscow” referencing the vodka and “mule” used because of the ginger beer kick.

The Gateway ImpACT Coalition and the Camanche-DeWitt Coalition will host a free online TIPS training session from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday.

This is for anyone who serves alcohol that is consumed on-premise, a news release says.

TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) is a Responsible Beverage Server Training designed to prevent inebriation, drunk driving, and underage drinking.

TIPS-certified staff are less likely to sell to underage people, staff are more knowledgeable about state and local regulations, have fewer penalties for alcohol violations, have improved customer service and satisfaction,and are more comfortable when dealing with inebriated patrons.

To attend t, register online by Friday here.

For more information ask for Lauren or Kristin at 563-241-4371 or email lauren@csaciowa.org.