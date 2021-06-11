Free outdoor summer movie series returns to downtown Burlington

Free family friendly outdoor movies return to downtown Burlington starting Friday, June 18.

Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair to the 5 & V outdoor cinema, located at the corner of 5th and Valley streets in Burlington, for the free event suitable for all ages.

There will be snacks and drinks available for purchase.

The movies will start at dusk with the following schedule:

Friday, June 18: The Incredibles

Friday, June 25: Raya and the Last Dragon

Saturday, July 31: Cars

Friday, August 6: The Lorax

Visit the Downtown Burlington, Iowa Facebook page to follow each 5 & V Facebook event.