Free park concerts continue on Thursdays

Rock Island Parks and Recreation continues its annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series, sponsored by IMEG, Illinois Casualty Co., Rock Island Happy Joe’s, Friendship Manor, Arc of the Quad Cities, and KIIK 104.9.

The concert series will be held on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 1st Avenue and 18th Street, in Rock Islan). All concerts are free for all ages.

Thursday Night Groove begins at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales. Featured will be Rock Island Parks Concession Stand with brats and hot dogs, Happy Joe’s Pizza, and beer sales by Bent River Brewing Company. Live concert performances will be 7-9 p.m.

Aug. 5 – Been There Done That

Aug, 12 – North of 40

Aug. 19 – The Stone Flowers

Aug. 26 – Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls

Sept. 2 – Phyllis and the Sharks

Sept. 9 – Soul Storm

Sept. 16 – Class of ’82

Sept. 23 will be a rain date, if needed.

The eight bands will cover a real mix of music including rock, funk, soul, R&B, and blues, with a variety of local talent.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Event parking is available in the lot at 17th Street/1st Avenue (next to the playground) after 6 p.m. or throughout downtown Rock Island. For more information, call Rock Island Parks and Recreation, 309-732-7275.